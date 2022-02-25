Plateau bye-polls: Lalong urges prayers for INEC, other agencies

Plateau state governor Simon Lalong has called for special prayers for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other agencies that would be conducting bye- elections Saturday in the state.

The governor made the call during the state monthly prayer and fasting service held at the Government House Chapel, on Friday in Jos .

INEC will be conducting two bye-elections for Jos North/Bassa House of Representatives seat and Pankshin South constituency in the state assembly.

“We should also pray that God will help us to conduct the exercise peacefully and without any problems. We should pray for the INEC and all agencies involved in the exercise for the wisdom to do well,” he said.

He said God has helped Plateau to enjoy peace in spite of attempts by criminals to cause chaos through isolated attacks on innocent people.

“We should continue to pray that God will expose these criminals and give the security agencies the ability to apprehend all of them and bring them to justice,” he said.

He appealed to Plateau people to continue to unite and love one another and also pray against the spirit of hatred, division and intolerance.

Lalong also urged all parents and guardians to teach their children the importance of fasting and prayer as well as putting their faith in God.

He said inculcating such values at a tender age for children would strengthen their relationship with God to embrace good and shun evil.

Earlier in his sermon, the chaplain of the chapel, Rev. Fr. Godfrey Gopep, urged Nigerians to always seek the counsel of God in all they would do and not to worry on material things such as clothing, shelter and food.

He said God knows his children need such things and would provide for them, but wants them to be sincere in their worship to him.

(NAN)