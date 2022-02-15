Plateau community decries poor road, seeks govt intervention

Residents of Angwan Malam Tukur in Naraguta community, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau, have decried the poor state of roads in the area.

The Leader of the community, Mr Suleman Lawal, who said this in an interview on Monday in Jos, called for the government’s intervention in fixing the bad roads in the community.

According to Lawal, the only access road in the community is in a sorry state, which has caused hardship to residents.

He said the over two kilometres road in the community if constructed would address some of the security challenges currently bedeviling the area, adding that it would also promote agricultural activities and in turn boost the revenue profile of the state.

“One of our major problems is the lack of access roads, our roads are not motorable and this is really affecting economic activities. We are largely farmers, but the lack of good roads is affecting us because we can’t easily move our farm produce to the markets.

“So, we call on the government to construct this road to ease our hardship and improve Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state. It will also address some of the security challenges we are facing and as well open up the community for other business ventures,’’ he said.

Lawal, who also decried the absence of electricity in the community, urged the state government to provide such essential amenities to ameliorate their suffering.