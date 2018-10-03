Plateau crisis: Minister condemns, tasks security agencies to end killings

The Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, condemned the resurgence of violent crisis in Plateau state, even as he directed the Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to urgently map out strategies to curtail the situation and maintain adequate security visibility in the rural communities to re-assure residents of their safety, and deter criminally minded persons.

In a statement the Minister signed yesterday in Abuja through his Chief Press Secretary, Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, noted what he described as “unquantifiable efforts of the Plateau state government and security agencies at finding lasting solution to the worrisome crisis in the state,” but added that “there is need for security operatives to redouble their intelligence gathering mechanism by working closely with their host communities to ensure steady flow of actionable intelligence needed to nip such crisis in the bud.” Dambazau further commiserated with the Government and people of Plateau state over what he called “the highly reprehensible incident and assures of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration determination to put an end to violent crisis in Plateau and other parts of the country.” He also urged the people of Plateau state to refrain from reprisal attacks, as the perpetrators of the dastardly acts will not go unpunished

