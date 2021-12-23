Plateau: Dimka’s strides ahead 2023

–





Leadership in Plateau state today has become a parrot cry both to the government which failed to give what they promised and the governed who only read about the promises from a distance on the pages of newspapers. Dividends of democracy has been kept far away from the electorate. These narratives were changed at the aftermath of the 2019 elections with the emergence of Hezekiah Ayuba Dimka as the senator representating the good people of Plateau Central.

As the 2023 general elections draw near, politicians have started tightening their seat belts to occupy the government houses. I am so impressed that the thoughts and perception of the Plateau electorate have been sharpened, and only the likes of Senator Dimka will see the light of the day.

Plateau state is in need of a leader who has the requisite experience and good security background to sustain the Governor Simon Lalong’s peace building efforts to move the state forward.

Since his election as a senator, Dimka has rekindled the people’s hope by keeping the electorate’s faith alive. His humanitarian activities towards upliftment of electorate’s welfare and his quick response during the attacks in Bokkos, Kanke and Mangu local government areas of Plateau state speaks volume of his commitment in ensuring that his people’s problems are attended to at the first point of call.

Born in Kabwir (1952) of present Kanke local government area where he successfully served the nation as a refined police officer and retired as a commissioner of police, Dimka started his primary education at Kabwir and moved to Azare in Bauchi state where he completed his primary education.

He attended University of Jos for his advanced Diploma in Public Administration and later Benue State University for his Masters in Public Administration. His successful outing in the Nigeria Police is attributed to his sound educational background.

He has worked in several capacities at the Nigeria Police Force both in operations and administration departments. Senator Dimka has earned for himself a reputation that is well documented in the National Archives having served as deputy commissioner and commissioner of police. His track record of excellence in public service is the reason he was appointed a commissioner of police in Imo and Delta states. He has attended different courses during his public life such as ASCON and Investigations.

Plateau state has been battling with internal security challenges in the last 20 years, though Governor Lalong policy thrust of peace and good governance has restored relative peace currently being enjoyed. However, the state requires Senator Dimka, a security expert and astutepolitician, to sustain this tempo. The state slogan as “The Home of Peace and Tourism” will certainly be brought back to limelight knowing the importance of peace as a requirement for development.

Senator Dimka is one of the Nigeria’s assets, having served in different fora of the Nigeria Police across the states of the federation. His relationship with the international community will be key in attracting both local and foreign direct investments to Plateau state. This is a man who worked for 35 years protecting the lives and property of citizens, irrespective of religion or tribe.

He has travelled wide, and worked with people of different cultural backgrounds, making him a certified conflict manager to return the state of Plateau to the pedestrian bridge of stable peace and unity. His respect and value for people beyond tribal, religious and cultural sentiments are among too many reasons all and sundry are clamouring for him to take charge after Governor Lalong. We are of the strong conviction that the Plateau of our dream is feasible where ensuring peace, unity, Justice, fairness and equity shall prevail.

Politics of ethnic diversities is identified as the major root causes of recurrent carnages and the lost the state incurred as a result of violence since 2001. Senator Dimka has the requisite experience and knowledge to change the narratives for an emerging prosperous Plateau that unborn generations will be proud of and live to celebrate.

The cosmopolitan nature of the state has made it easy for conflict entrepreneurs to cash in, though lack of political will and commitment broker peace by government has been blamed for the reoccuring ugly incident, a narration he is coming to change.

He contested and won elections under the platform of All Progressives Congress as Senator Representating Plateau Central Senatorial District in 2019. Though, a first termer, he was appointed Chairman Senate Committee on drugs and narcotics. This is because of his rich experience in service to humanity and the nation in decades of his time as a Police officer. Drug abuse is the major factor that led to high increase of crimes in Plateau and the nation as a whole. On this note, the Senator has sponsored a number of programmes to ensure a free drug nation and Plateau in particular.

He served as a board member of TETFUND in North Central Nigeria in 2018, the position which attracted a number of projects to the tertiary institutions of the state including the famous University of Jos. The outlook of these tertiary institutions is currently of international standards, courtesy of Dimka’s policy of ensuring the downtrodden get the best. As a Senator in the last two years, he has trained and provided grants to more than 500 constituents within Plateau Central.

In his quest to ensure that youths and women become the agents of social change and national rebirth, he has empowered more than 500 set of women and youths with grinding, sewing, water pumping machines, tricycles, motor cycles and knapsack sprayer among others.

He has procured and distributed palliatives to cusion the effects of the COVID-19 economy on the people through his donation to the government of Plateau. It is first of its kind in the history of NDLEA to recruit more than 4000 personnel with many sons and daughters of Plateau state represented.

He has able to secure permanent and pensionable appointments for Plateau youths in different Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government. He has renovated and constructed blocks of class rooms within Plateau Central and awarded scholarships to students of tertiary institutions of learning. He has facilitated the enlistment of youths in the state, both in the Nigerian Police and the NDLEA.

Senator Dimka is a receiver of different meritorious service awards in recognition of his contributions in ensuring a free crime Nigerian society. He was named best Commissioner of Police South East Zone in 2004. He as award by the Nigerian Red Cross Society, and was given special patronship award by the Nigerian Union of Journalists Imo state council in 2005, among many others. His rich experience and knowledge of security is indeed an added advantage for the state of Plateau to have this dependable and reliable gentleman as governor in 2023.

The state needs a strong, dynamic, decisive, competent and visionary leadership that can halt the current drift of the ship of state, fight corruption, create jobs, rebuild our infrastructure, provide social services and tackle insecurity in a decisive, robust multi-pronged way. This is the change we want and deserve and this is the change Dimka is primed to offer to the Plateau state citizens and the nation.

Dimka has the quality, commitment, doggedness, patriotism, simplicity, boldness, dedication, zeal, wisdom, promptness, vision, struggle, acumen, dexterity, magnanimity and eloquence of Late JD Gomwack, one of the greatest Plateau sons that gave his life for the people of Plateau state.This is an opportunity for the good people of the State to return JD Gomwack by supporting the aspiration of distinguished Senator Hezekiah Ayuba Dimka as the governor of the state in 2023.

Dalhatu, Coordinator, Coalition of Muslim Youths for Peace and Unity, writes from Jos, Plateau state.

