Plateau dominate 3rd anti-corruption marathon race

Plateau state once again proved its dominance in the long distance race in the country by winning all the prize monies at stake at the 3rd edition of the National Anti Corruption Marathon race decided on Saturday in Abuja.

Plateau state born Nigeria Customs man Adamu Muazu swept the carpet of other contestants in the male category when he returned at the time of 1hr 4min 25sec to win the N1million jackpot prize in the 21 kilometer race which started at the Eagles Square.

He was followed by fellow man Stephen Joshua who ran 1hr 6min 40 sec to place second and went home with the sum of N500,000.

Keffas Williams complete the victory for the men from the Highlander by placing third at the time of 1hr 6min 45min to run home with the sum of N300,000.

It was the same story in the female category for the Plateau contestants where Rose Akusho smashed the N1million star prize at the 1hr 20min 30sec.

She was followed by Vera Yohanna who clocked 1hr 21min 23 sec to win the N500,000 at stake for the first runner up while Hudung Gyang completed the victory for the Mambilla Plateau girls at the time of 1hr 23min 20 sec to win the sum of N300,000.

The winner of the race(male) Adamu Muazu told our correspondent that he put in extra effort to win the race and make a statement for himself.” I prepared very well, I really thank God for making me victorious .It was not easy”

Speaking after the event the Coordinator of the race, Mr. Jacob Onu described the event as a successful one thanking God that it was hitch free.

He said the number of participants would have been more if not for the Covid-19 restriction adding that he hoped that the championship would attract foreign participants next year.

He thanked the sponsor, Bet9JA for standing with them and promised that they will continue to use the championship to propagate the campaign against the use of banned drugs.

Former DG, National Sports Commission, Alhassan Yakmut and host of other dignitaries were present at the event.

