Plateau factional APC chairman, secretary decry absence of appeal panel

The factional chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Plateau state chapter, Hon. Ishaya Itse and the Secretary, Maimagani Zhattau, Tuesday, decried absence of congress appeal committee to receive complaints arising from the congress in the state.





Hon. Itse said he was at the state party secretariat to submit their complaints but could not sight the five-man committee.

Our correspondent who was at the APC secretariat at 10:35am, confirmed the factional chairman and his team were at the secretariat, at around 11:00am.



According Hon. Itse, they validly purchased their forms as directed by the national headquarters of the APC, and were not aware of any other persons that did the same to contest against them.

“As law abiding citizens, that have the party at heart, we are here at the secretariat of the APC in Plateau state, to present ourselves to the appeal committee.

“We are here so as to see in line with the guidelines of our party, but just like that of the Local Government congress, the state appeal committee is now nowhere to be found,” he said.

Also, the factional secretary Maimagani Zhattau, said they emerged as state executives of the party by virtue of the fact that they contested the various positions and won unopposed.



On their alleged suspension by the party, Hon. Ishaya Itse and Maimagani Zhattau said; “it was mere media hype, that we were suspended.”

They however left the secretariat at around 1:45pm, after waiting for appeal committee.

Meanwhile, the 5-man panel arrived at the secretariat at about 2:15pm, with its chairman Rt. Hon. Bula Ibrahim, saying, “We are expecting complaints from the aggrieved parties if any.



“We have so far not received any petition, and we are hoping to collect if any.

“It will be of our delight should there be no petition, which will indicate that all is well that party members have resolved whatever problem by themselves.”

Blueprint reports that as at 4:00pm Tuesday, no petition was filed before the committee.

