Plateau: Foundation offers free medical outreach to 1,600 

Not fewer than 1,600 persons have benefited from a three-day, second annual free medical outreach, courtesy of Shukuran Foundation at the three communities of Barkin Ladi town of Plateau state.

The Founder/Chief Executive Officer Shukuran Foundation, Alhaji Hassan Kasim Yakubu, said he was motivated by similar act of a friend soldier who always embarked on free medical outreach to his people.

“I see this purely as payback to my community, I owe the people of Barkin Ladi a lot,” he said.

The outreach coordinator, Dr. Abdullahi Baffari, said although the outreach is for everybody, but they targeted fasting period, because lots of people are ulsaric, hypertensive and other diseases but did not.

“This year’s outreach has witnessed more turn out, and we have made provisions for many drugs, that will cater for the planed numbers,” he said.

He said 12 doctors, including surgeons, dentists, pharmacists, lab scientists, nurses, amongst others volunteered for the programme.

