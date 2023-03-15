Plateau governorship election: Supreme Court affirms Dakum’s candidacy, dismisses suit against LP 

The Supreme Court in Abuja has dismissed an appeal brought before it by a Labour Party’s governorship aspirant in Plateau state, Ambassador Yohanna Margif, challenging the nomination of the candidate of the party, Dr Patrick Dakum.

The appeal was thrown out Wednesday by Justice John Inyang Okoro, following its dramatic withdrawal by the appellant, Margif, upon discovery that the matter has become statute barred.

Counsel to the appellant, Mr Opeyemi George Ojo, had pleaded with the apex court to invoke Section 22 of the Supreme Court Act to take over the matter and resolve all disputed issues in the interest of justice to his client.

His persuasion was however rejected by the 5-man panel of justices of the court on the ground that conditions precedents for the court to invoke section 22 of the Supreme Court Act were not met.

Specifically, the justices reminded the lawyer that both the Court of Appeal and the Federal High Court no longer have jurisdiction that can be invoked by the Supreme Court since the time for the matter to be heard had lapsed.

Confronted with reality on the futility of his request, the appellant announced withdrawal of his appeal and was subsequently dismissed by Justice Okoro.

