Plateau govt denies sealing state assembly complex

The Plateau state government has denied that it sealed the state House of Assembly as against the allegation by the Speaker Hon. Abok Nuhh Ayuba.

The government in a statement issued by its Commissioner of Information, Hon. Dan Manjang, said its attention was drawn to an allegation by the Speaker, who appeared on Channels TV programme on Monday morning and the assembly complex has been sealed.

“This false allegation has further been circulated on social media associating the executive arm of government and the governor as being behind it.

“We wish to make it abundantly clear that the executive arm of government is not aware or behind the purported sealing of the House as it does not dabble into the affairs of another independent arm of government,” he said.

Hon. Manjang said it was on record that the governor, Simon Lalong, was the first governor to implement full autonomy for the legislature and Judiciary as well as local government in the country.

“It is therefore not possible for him to be associated with any action that will impede on the activities of the House which has its rules and conventions,” he added.

Commissioner Manjang said the governor remained the longest serving Speaker of the House in the history of democracy in Plateau state who understands the workings of the House, and has demonstrated uncommon respect to the leadership and members of the assembly.

“To the best of our knowledge, the House of Assembly remains open for legislative business.

“The good people of Plateau state and members of the public are advised to ignore the allegation and refrain from dragging the executive arm of government and the governor into the affairs of the House.

“Those who have any concerns should channel them to the security agencies and desist from peddling falsehood against the executive arm of government and his excellency the governor,” he said.