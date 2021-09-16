Plateau: Group condemns violence, appeals for co-existence

A group, Make Jos Great Again Forum (MJGAF) condemned all acts of violence and appealed for peaceful coexistence in Plateau state.

MJGA in a statement by Chairman of the Board, Chief Samu’ila Makama and other members of the board, Tuesday, explained that “as a group of like minds, we members of Make Jos Great Again (MJGA) Forum refer to themselves as JOSIANS, with the understanding of greatness in living together in peace and harmony for a considerable number of years, before and in the 1960’s, 1970’s, 1980’s, 1990’s to date.

The group lamented that “regrettably, Jos which used to be a great city of peace characterised by peaceful co-existence is to a large extent no longer the case. Jos city, the envy of all, has since 2001 witnessed several ethnic and religious crises and conflicts which displaced some of its inhabitants, eroded the feeling of brotherliness, created suspicion and animosity among the people and brought the once-great city of glory down to its knees.

“For the past six (6) years, Plateau state has been enjoying relative peace, courtesy of the efforts of the present state Government until recently when there was a resurgence of violence resulting in loss of lives and property, it noted.

According to the group, “on August 14, 2021, there was an unfortunate incident that occurred along Rukuba Road in Jos, the state capital, where several lives were lost. The attack on commuter buses that were transiting through the gate capital was alleged to be retaliatory to earlier mayhem that occurred in Miango and some other parts of Bassa local government area.”