Plateau: Group wants Buhari to restore Abok legal, security protection over legislative business

The Not Too Young to Run Movement has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari to direct security agencies to restore order in the Plateau state House of Assembly and ensure Rt. Hon Ayuba Nuhu Abok is accorded full legal and security protection to preside over the legislative business of the House without intimidation and interference.

The Convener of the Movement, Samson Itodo explained in a press statement issued on Friday that on Thursday 28 October 2021, eight (8) members of the Plateau state House of Assembly convened an unlawful sitting of the House and initiated an impeachment of the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ayuba Nuhu Abok, one of Nigeria’s young Speakers of state legislatures.

He further said that reports indicate that the purported impeachment initiated by the Deputy Speaker Honourable Sale Yipmong was executed under questionable circumstances.

He said, “It is important to note that the State House of Assembly is a creation of the Constitution and must in all instances be seen to act in consonance and conformity with the constitution.

“The purported impeachment of Rt. Hon Abok violates the procedure prescribed by the Constitution for the impeachment of a duly elected Speaker of a House of Assembly. Section 92(2)(c) of the 1999 Constitution( As amended), provides that a Speaker can only be removed from office by a resolution or votes of not less than two-thirds majority of members of the House of Assembly.

“By virtue of this provision, a minimum of sixteen (16) members of the House of 24 person House would have been required to successfully impeach the Speaker in this instance, rendering the action of the eight members illegal and in direct contravention of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He said the movement condemns in its entirety the conduct of the eight legislators whose actions are capable of jeopardizing our democracy and undermining youth representation in public office.

“This act of legislative rascality is intolerable and highly condemnable.

“The eight legislators and their benefactors must be held to account for subverting a constituted authority and undermining the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.