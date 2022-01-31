Plateau: Health workers frown at quackery

Health practitioners Monday frowned at the high level of quackery in Nigeria’s health facilities.

The participants stated that quackery is a great bane to medical practice in Nigeria.

This was part of deliberations at the end of the 3-day programme with the theme: “Bio-Ethics and Medical Law,” organised by the office of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

A participant, Mrs. Lady Zuh Davou, said it is worrisome that there is in Nigeria, the South American University that takes students and trained them on pinot and graduates them with PhD at very short time.

“Quackery is killing the whole system. They are not medical professionals, tell doctors not to take them for attachment.”

Mrs. Zuh who is also the director, Nursing Services, Plateau state Ministry of Health, said it is unfortunate that some doctors are taking them in their private hospitals.

“We should not kill our people. Let us all do our best to end the quackery. Let us all put hands on deck to fight the menace,” she advocated.

Mrs. Zuh urged for government’s intervention and also called for strong legislation against establishment of institutions that are promoting quackery.

Other participants decried non adherent and implementation of operational laws by the Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies.

A director in the Ministry of Health, Istifanus Nyangon, said government should always do the right thing.

“The problem is not only with the politicians, on matters that affect health issues in our country.

“The laws will be there but implementation by the ministry is another problem,” he said.