Plateau killing: Act beyond mere condemnation, NEF tells Buhari, Lalong



The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari and Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, to go beyond releasing mere statements in condemnation of the cold blooded murder of scores of travelers by locals in Jos, Plateau state, but to tackle insecurity in all parts of the country.

In a statement made available to Blueprint in Abuja Monday, signed by NEF’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the forum lamented that northern Nigeria is now synonymous with killings, adding that, “under no circumstances must this heinous crime be ignored or treated as routine in order for the country not to sink deeper into lawlessness and anarchy.”



The statement reads: “Northern Elders Forum (NEF) is shocked by the cold blooded murder of scores of travelers by locals in Jos, Plateau state. Notwithstanding the fact that most of the North of Nigeria is now a virtual killing field, this particular incident is an outrageous provocation and it compounds the deteriorating community relations in this and many parts of the region.

“The Forum has taken note of the statement of President Muhammadu Buhari and the steps taken by Governor of Plateau State, HE Simon Lalong. These reactions must produce immediate results in arrests and prosecutions. Under no circumstances must this heinous crime be ignored or treated as routine.



“While condoling families of those murdered, the Forum appeals to all communities to show the highest levels of restraint and tolerance. Killings and reprisals only endanger lives of more people, most of them innocent. The Forum invites attention of leaders at all levels to the increasing vulnerability of Nigerians to armed criminality and deteriorating relations among many communities.



“It is vital that the citizen is made to feel safer and more secure. Every Nigerian must be made to know that there are consequences for their actions or the country will sink deeper into lawlessness and anarchy.”