Plateau: Killings height of inhumanity, ungodliness – PFN

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Tuesday condemned the recent killings in Jos, describing it as height of inhumanity and ungodliness.

PFN in a statement by its President Bishop Francis Wale Oke charged the federal government to take preemptive measures to forestall likely reprisal that may arise from the Jos killings .

Bishop Wale Oke who is also the presiding Bishop of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan said enough of bloodshed in the country under whatever guise.

The PFN president said, “Nobody has the right to kill or take the life of his fellow human being. Before God, our creator, life is sacrosanct.

“This won’t do anyone any good in the land. We have enough to contend with in the country than further plunging the nation in needless and avoidable problems.”

While urging the government to bring the arms of the law to bear in the matter, Bishop Wale Oke, tasked the authorities to swing into action with a view to preventing some individuals who might want to latch on to the situation to cause another round of mayhem.

He called for calm stressing that the country can only develop in the atmosphere of peace, as “There’s no peace of mind where problems exist. We should always strive to live peaceably among ourselves.”