Plateau killings: Lalong begs Ondo people, govt for forgiveness

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state, weekend, begged the government and people of Ondo for forgiveness, following the recent attack on their people.

Commuters were attacked en route Ondo along Rukuba Road in Jos North local government area, of which more than 30 were rescued by security agents.

Governor Lalong apologised for the attack through his deputy, Sonny Tyoden, who led a delegation from the state to Ondo for a condolence visit, and to formally deliver the survivors of the unfortunate attacks.

The apology is contained in a statement by the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, in Jos.

Tyoden said the visit was to convey the condolences and apologies of the government and people of Plateau to their families as well as the entire people of Ondo state.

Responding, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu thanked Governor Lalong for his quick intervention and other proactive measures taken to prevent the situation from escalating.

Represented by his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the governor said on receiving the news, he immediately went to the cattle market to sympathise with the leadership of the Fulani brethren over the incident.

The leader of the Fulani ethnic group in the Southwest, Kabiru Mohammed, assured that they had forgiven all in the interest of peace and stability of Nigeria. (NAN)