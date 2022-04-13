Plateau killings: Reps task Buhari on coordinated security initiative

The House of Representatives has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to cause a coordinated security initiative, in order to restore peace to the communities attacked in Kanam area of Plateau Ssate.

The House on Wednesday, said the president should as a matter of urgency direct the Minister of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the State Security Service to initiate a coordinated joint security operation and provide aerial surveillance and support to flush out the terrorist and destroy their camps particularly in Kambari in Taraba state and Bangala in Wase local government area of Plateau state.

While calling on the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately provide relief materials to the victims of the attacked in communities within Kanam local government area, the House urged the Chief of Army Staff to establish military bases in the affected communities in Angon-Gyero, Kyensar in Munbutbo, Garga, Kyaram, Gyambau, Kukawa, Dada areas of Garga, Dugub in Kanam local government areas;

In addition, it urged the Inspector General of Police to immediately deploy Mobile Police Force Squadrons to maintain law and order and provide Mobile Police Force Squadron formation in the affected communities, as it commended efforts of the governor of Plateau state for ensuring security presence in the affected communities.

This came following adoption of a motion under matters of urgent public importance, sponsored by Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, who described that attacks as a terrorist act.

He recalled that on Sunday, April 10, 2022 around 10am, terrorist unleash terror on the people of Kanam local government and neighbouring communities killing 92 persons, injured over 20 and destroyed properties in Kukawa, Kyaram, Gyambau and Dungur among other communities. “The total of 41 houses, 86 shops and 8 motorcycles were completely burnt and destroyed leaving a total of 3,413 persons displaced,” he noted.