Plateau : Lalong, speaker mourn late lawmaker



The Speaker, Plateau state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Yakubu Sanda, and Govenor Simon Lalong, has described the death of Hon. Henry Longs, member representing Pankshin South state constituency as shocking and a great loss to the house and the state as a whole.



Speaker Sanda, in a statement by his press secretary, Sebastian Hommuk, said late Longs was a gentleman.

Late Hon. Henry Longs, passed away Sunday night, at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital, after a protracted illness.

Speaker Sanda said: “The entire members, management and staff of the house are yet to come to terms with the reality of the loss, as Hon. Longs’ contributions to the 9th Assembly will be greatly missed.”





He noted that Hon. Henry Longs was a personal friend and an outstanding parliamentarian whose life was that of continuous service and commitment to the well-being of his constituents.



“He is a complete gentleman whose honesty, commitment and dedication to the unity and peace of Plateau will forever be cherished, he said.”



Speaker Sanda led 20 out of the 24 members of the Assembly to the residence of late Hon Longs, where they sympathized with the immediate family, the people of Pankshin south constituency and the state at large.

Similarly, Govenor Simon Lalong, said he was saddened by the death of Hon. Longs who died shortly after undergoing surgery.



Lalong in a statement by his spokesman Dr Makut Macham, said he received the death with shock and is deeply grieved by the demise of the state legislator whom he described as a promising politician, legal practitioner and committed citizen of Plateau state.

He said late Hon. Longs has been up and doing in representing the interests of his constituency at the State House of Assembly and doing his best to enhance the delivery of dividends of democracy to the electorate across the entire state.

While commiserating with his family over this sad development, the governor urged his constituents, the Speaker Rt. Hon. Yakubu Sanda and entire members of the Plateau State House of Assembly to be consoled over the tragic incident as the late legislator did his best to serve Plateau state.

