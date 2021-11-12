Plateau majority leader cautions external forces against intrusion

Plateau state of House of Assembly majority leader, Hon. Naa’anlong Daniel, has cautioned external forces against intruding into the legislative business of the House, even as the House urged the Inspector General of Police to unseal the House.

Hon. Daniel made the cautioned during a press briefing, flanked by 11 otter progressives member of the State House of Assembly, at the residence of Speaker Yakubu Sanda, Thursday in Jos.

“We have noticed with utter disappointment that there are external forces using the former speaker (Abok Ayuba), to achieve their political ends.

“We advise those fuelling this matter to desist as they will be required to pay for their actions in due time,” he said.

He said Senator Jonah Jang, Senator I.D. Gyang, Hon. Musa Bagos as well as the Lagos state House of Assembly, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and many others to always cross-check their facts.

“Why are the PDP in the state the ones crying more than the bereaved?” he asked.

Daniel urged the Inspector General of Police to unseal the Asembje complex to enable members resume the legislative business, particularly on the 2022 budget deliberation.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to the Inspector General of Police to unseal the house to enable us continue our legislative function, in-view of the numerous bills on ground which required legislative attention including the 2022 appropriation bill which was laid by the governor,” he said