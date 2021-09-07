Plateau mayhem: Buhari, Sultan, Ayokunle, govs task citizens on co-existence

President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday in Jos, reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property of all citizens.

The President admonished citizens on the need to cultivate tolerance and love for one another to end criminalities.

This was contained in a statement by the Director of Press to Governor Lalong, Dr. Makut Macham.

The President said this at a stakeholders’ engagement, with the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) and Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) on the issues of peace and security held at Victoria Gowon hall Plateau State Government House, Little Rayfeild, Jos.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, the President said the government remained concerned with the security problems in Plateau state.

“The Federal Government remains concerned about the attacks in Plateau and has continued to support security agencies and the State Government in putting an end to the situation.

“Though the government will not tolerate criminality and the destruction of lives and properties under any guise, it is incumbent on citizens to cultivate tolerance and love for one another, as well as fish out criminals by reporting them to security agencies,” the President tasked.

Co-Chairmen Nigerian Inter-religious Council, Rev. Dr. Samson Ayokunle, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, both said they were in Jos over the recent upheavals that rocked some parts of the state.

He said: “NIREC has followed with regret, the toxic narratives emanating from some religious and political leaders who instead of calming down tensions, have resorted to heightening the tension.”

Rev. Ayokunle said NIREC has resolved to hand over such persons to security agencies for prosecution.

The Sultan of Sokoto also described the visit as part of their engagements towards promoting peace in Nigeria in fulfilment of their mandate and resolutions at the last quarterly meeting which was held in Abuja.

He said the meeting initially billed for Jos was shifted to Abuja following the recent unfortunate incidents.

“Plateau State still remains a home of peace with attraction to people of diverse backgrounds who generally want to live together. The problem was the inability to halt impunity and punish criminals who use religion, ethnicity and politics to cause havoc,” he said.

The Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi in a remark said governors of the 36 states were in solidarity with their colleague, Governor Simon Lalong, who has put in a lot of efforts and resources to build structures for peaceful coexistence in the state as well as supported peace and reconciliation in various parts of the country.