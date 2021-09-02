Plateau mayhem: Fulani, Irigwe to sing peace pact

The warring Fulani and Irigwe ethnic groups in Bassa local government area of Plateau state have agreed to enter into another peace pact, Governor Simon Lalong has said.

Governor Lalong stated this after a meeting with the two groups, Wednesday, at the Government House.

Director of Press to Lalong, Dr. Makut Macham, in a statement said for the second time within two weeks, leaders of Irigwe land and Fulani community met with Governor Simon Lalong in an effort to find lasting solution to the recurrent violence in some areas of Bassa local government.

“The meeting which was held at the Government House Rayfield Jos had the representatives of the two sides under one roof, who presented their positions on how best to achieve lasting peace and security in the area,” he said.

Dr. Makut said both sides had earlier met with the governor separately, expressed their readiness to forgive one another on where they have suffered injustice in the past as well as come back together and coexist under a peaceful atmosphere.

“They also agreed to further sit together and fine tune issues that are causing the conflict before they come up with a final document,” he said.

Lalong directed the state Peace Building Agency to follow up and midwife the process, saying in the interim, those affected and displaced will receive palliatives from the state and federal governments while other measures to assist them rebuild will further be strengthened.