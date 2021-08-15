Plateau: NCPC Boss appeals for tolerance, peaceful coexistence

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam, has expressed deep sadness over the killings that took place in the early hours of Saturday August 14, 2021 along Gada-Biyu/Rukuba Road.

In a statement signed by his Media aide, Pam Ayuba, Rev Pam, who is currently in Jordan on pilgrimage, described the incident where 23 persons were killed as very “saddened” and sued for “peace and tolerance.

“Let me once again sue for peace and tolerance amongst the various ethnic groups and religions on the Plateau.

“I must say I am highly disturbed and worried with the sad news I received late yesterday on the mayhem unleashed on commuters on the Rukuba Road of Jos north local government area of Plateau state.

“I am disturbed because many times I have made similar appeals for us to see the need to live as a people God has destined to dwell together. There’s no better approach to peace than we value ourselves as the creation of God.

“There’s no better option to peace than being very tolerant of each other. This is not the Plateau bequeathed to us by our forefathers. Our value systems are more than these!

“We have the responsibility and commitment to love one another and we must see it that way and acknowledge the sacrosanct nature of human life as there’s no better justification in taking a life God created.

“As I have often said and I wish to reiterate that ‘we can’t as humans fight God’s battles. God sees and knows the pains we go through in Plateau state. Let Him contend with our adversities at His own time and space. The God who we serve is not dead! He’s alive and effective!

“I commiserate with the families of the victims and pray God to heal the injured receiving medical attention in the hospital.

“I want to identify with the Governor of Plateau state, Rt. Hon.Barr. Simon Bako Lalong and the measures being put in place by his government to arrest this ugly situation at this time,” he said.