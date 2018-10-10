Plateau new commissioner of police resumes duty

The new Commissioner of Police in charge of Plateau state Command, CP Austin Agbonlahor, has resumed duty.

This was contained in a press release issued by the command’s Public Relationships Officer, DSP Tyopev Terna.

‘‘Before he took over as Commissioner of Police, Plateau state Command, he was a Commissioner of Police Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja,’’ he said.

DSP Terna, said the new CP hails from Edo state, stressing that he has served in various capacities in the police force.

