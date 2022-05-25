Plateau North PDP primary: Agah defeats Senator Gyang

The Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, has lost the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primary election held on Tuesday to member representing Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency Hon. Simon Mwatkon.

Senator Gyang scored 99 valid votes, to lost out to Hon. Mwatkon’s 119 valids votes.

Similarly, Hon. Musa Agah, clinched the party’s ticket after defeating Hon. Aminu Zang for the House of Representatives seat.

Hon. Agah is a seating member of the House of Representatives, repesenting Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency.

Hon. Agah in a highly contested primary election, escaped by the whiskers having pulled 39 valids votes cast, as against Hon. Zang’s 37 valid votes.

