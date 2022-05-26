Plateau PDP: Caleb Mutfwan clinches governorship ticket



Ahead of tbe 2023 governorship election in Plateau state, Mr. Caleb Mutfwang, Wednesday, emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), gubernatorial primary election, to clinch the party’s ticket.



Mr. Mutfwang, defeated 15 other aspirants to clinch the ticket.



Scores of the votes has: Mr. Caleb Mutfwan pulled 252 votes, Wungak Kefas-113 votes, Alfred Diyal-92 votes, Mazado Bako-3 votes.



Others are: Jerry Gushong- 0 votes, Gotring Daude-88 votes, Akuns Jonathan-16 votes, Satu Jatau-9 votes, while David Paradung scored 4 votes, Vincent 0 votes, Mr. Latep Dabang 0 votes, Prof. Shadrack Best scored 4 votes, Alex Ladan 4 votes, General Sura (rtd) 3 votes, as well as, Ephraim Dewa- 0 votes, whereas, Mr. Bagudu Hirse scored 2 votes.

Eight invalid votes were recorded in the contest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

