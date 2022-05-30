Plateau: Release documents, tribunal orders INEC 

The Plateau state National and House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, Monday, ordered the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Malam Halilu Pai, to release all documents requested by Muhammad Adam Alkali.

Alkali and the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), had through their counsel, Yakubu H. Ruba, SAN, said the REC refused to issue them the Certified True Copies (CTC), of the documents they sought since February 2022.

He petitioned the tribunal challenging the declaration of Musa Agah of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner of the bye-election for Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency held on 26 February, 2022.

Ruba said his client has applied and paid the sum of N1.2million to INEC office requesting for the Certified True Copies of the accredited BIVAS used during the bye-election.

He told the tribunal that they have made similar application to the INEC headquarters and within three days, the certified documents were released to them.

Ruba sought for an order of the tribunal to compel the REC to release the documents or appear to tell the tribunal why the commission has not released the documents.

But the INEC counsel, Oluwole Olatunde told the tribunal that the documents were ready, but that officers to certify them as true copies were not on seat.

The tribunal chairman, Justice Hope O. Ozoh, said the excuses are not valid and ruled that the documents be released to the petitioners.

