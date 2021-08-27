Plateau: Renewed killings senseless, brutal – Reps member

The member representing Jos North North Constituency, in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Baba Hassan, has condemned in strong terms, the senseless attack and killings of innocent people of his constituency, at Yelwan Zangam village, in cold blood “by the enemies of peace and peaceful of existence.”

Hon. Baba Hassan said the brutal killing was totally against humanity and was condemnable, a regrettable act and totally unacceptable even in the sight of God.

“I am saddened and deeply worried that this ungodly act, was meted on innocent people while in their sleep at night.

“It is uncalled for, unwarranted and disheartening for such crime against humanity to have happened to my constituents,” he said.

Hon. Baba Hassan called on the security to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous act and appropriately prosecute them.

He called for calm amongst the people, while also expressing his deepest heartfelt condolences to the Anaguta nation, and family members of the deceased.

“I am also extending my condolences to Ujah of Anaguta and His Excellency Governor Simon Lalong, over the unfortunate incident,” he said.

Baba Hassan appealed to the people of Jos North local government area, to give peace the greatest chance by remaining committed to the course of genuine peace and peaceful co-existence.