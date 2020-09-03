Plateau South bye-election: Lalong sure of APC’s victory









Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, has Thursday, expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC), will retain its seat at the Senate during the forthcoming by-election to elect a replacement for the late Senator Ignatius Longjan.

Lalong stated this shortly after casting his vote at the APC primary election held in Shendam to elect the candidate of the party for the by-election.

This was contained in a press statements, issued by his director of press and public affairs Dr. Makut Macham.

Lalong said: “We have been preparing for this primaries as one united family to ensure that we produce the best candidate that will fly the flag of the APC at the main elections.

“Whoever the delegates choose, we shall rally round him or her and market to the electorate in order to ensure that we retain our seat.

“We are very optimistic of victory as our party ramains the dominant party in this Senatorial District with records of performance.”

While wishing the candidates the best, Lalong expressed hope that those who do not emerge victorious will support the winner and work for the party.

He commended the peaceful and transparent conduct of delegates and party officials describing it as the display of democratic maturity.

