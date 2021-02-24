Plateau speaker assures SSS of continued synergy

The Plateau state House of Assembly Tuesday assured that it will continue to synergise with the State Security Services (SSS), to ensure improved security in the state.

The speaker, Abok Ayuba, gave the assurance while responding to the state director of SSS, on a courtesy call to the speaker’s office at the assembly complex.

He said: “We assure you that we will work with you, we will come to your office and also present to you some of our security challenges.”

Ayua said the director’s visit was apt, more so that members of the house are discussing the issue of security.

“We need to sit and synergise on how to support you. We will surely continue to collaborate with you,” he assured.

Speaker Ayuba, appreciated the efforts of the state governor Simon Lalong, in seeing to it that the issue of insecurity is dealt with.

The new director of the SSS, Mr.Jimat Bakare, had informed the speaker that he was recently posted to Plateau state.

He said his visit was to further solicit support of the house, in the discharge of his duty.