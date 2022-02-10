Plateau, Taraba govts urge NBC to expedite action on boundary adjudication





The Taraba and Plateau state governments have asked the National Boundary Commission (NBC) to return to sites to locate and replace missing pillars and establish the boundary lines between the two states, using the agreed 1923/24 map.

The deputy governor and chairman of the Taraba State Boundary Committee, Engr Haruna Manu, said Thursday at the 2-day joint interstate boundary meeting in Abuja that the two state governments have resolved to allow the Commission to carry out its constitutional responsibilities of identifying and delineating boundary lines within the border communities.

Engr Manu said both states have pledged total support in terms of security and material logistics the commission would need to embark on identification of the spots where the boundary pillars were originally located based on the 1923/24 map.

According to Manu, “What we need to do is to sensitise our people because some of them have been brainwashed by mischievous persons who have misinformed the people that once those pillars are in place they are going to be displaced. But that is not true because the boundaries are just for administrative convenience, therefore the work of identifying and replacing those pillars must continue.”

His counterpart, who was represented by a commissioner in charge of boundary, corroborated, saying the state government was ready to partner with the Taraba and NBC to ensure that the pillars were not only identified and replaced but support whatever efforts would be made to facilitate peaceful co-existence of the people of border communities.

Earlier, the NBC Director-General, Adamu Adaji, had asked the states to appeal to the communities within the two states to allow its officials to conduct a search for locations of the missing pillars, then fix them to establish boundary lines for proper demarcation of the border corridors.