Plateau to engage 35,000 youth on 48 agric value chains – Lalong

Govenor Simon Lalong of Plateau state Thursday said his administration has developed a model to engage and empower 35,000 youth across 48 agricultural value chains.

He said the administration has also set up another pilot phase that will absolve about 10,000 youth in the 2022 cropping season.

Governor Lalong stated this at the flag-off of the 2022 roll-out agricultural impute and distribution to farmers by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Muhammad Abubakar.

Lalong said: “Due to the high level of unemployment among our youth which is causing many social problems, we have developed a model to engage and empower 35,000 youths across 48 agricultural value chains.

“Another pilot phase for 10,000 youth will be rolled out soon for the 2022 cropping season.”

He said his administration has also developed the Plateau State Agriculture Policy to guide the rapid development of the sector for the future.

The governor said in recent years, the state recruited 400 extension workers to promote best agricultural practices and carry out Climate Smart Agriculture that will adapt to, and also mitigate against climate change.

Lalong said due to some security challenges, it is estimated that about 15,000 hectares of farmland was not cultivated in 2021 and another 10,000 hectares was affected by climate change.