Plateau Ulama seeks relief materials for Jos crisis victims

The Plateau State Council of Ulama, said it condemned in strong terms the recurrence of civil unrest bedeviling some parts of Jos, the state capital, just as they called on government to provide relief materials to affected victims. Chairman of the council Sheikh, Sani Yahaya Jingir, made the call yesterday in a press briefing held at his office, after the council meeting. He said: “We first of all condemn the acts of those people that are peddling trouble among people, just to achieve their heinous acts.” According to the Council, it is unfortunate that people who have held security positions in the country are calling on some people to take arms to foment trouble. “A situation whereby a person that had once held governorship position is calling on people to carry arms and perpetuate crime, we condemned in strong terms such idea,” the council said. It said if it were political then such was a bad politics; “ We are calling on all politicians and other people to fear Allah, to desist from fomenting trouble that is capable of wreaking havoc on our country.” “As politiciansyou should seek position from the will of Allah, and not by fomenting crisis,” it added.

