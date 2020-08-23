Plateau Utd eyes CAF Champions league

s/final Management of Nigeria Professional Football League champions , Plateau United Football Club of Jos has set a target of reaching the semi-final of the CAF Champions League next season. General Manager of the club, Pius Henwan stated this while briefing newsmen on the teams preparations ahead of the 2021 soccer season. Henwan explained that having featured in the 2018 edition of the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations cup where the team failed to qualify for the lucrative group stage of the competition, all machinery are being put in place to ensure a successful outing in the competition this time around.

The experienced sports administrator disclosed that as a first step to realise the objectives, the club have recruited six experienced players to fortify the team while seven have been dropped due to low productivity. He pointed out that two more new players are expected to join the team soon as management intensifies preparations before the commencement of sporting activities by the relevant authorities.

As for the venue of the team’s CAF Champions League, the General Manager assured that efforts are on by the Plateau state government to refurbished the Rwang Pam stadium to CAF requirements to enable the team play before its home fans.