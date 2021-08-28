Plateau varsity VC emerges NIOB President

The Vice Chancellor of the Plateau State University Bokkos, Professor Yohana Daniel Izam, is set to take over as the 21st President of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB).

This followed his election at the 51st Annual General Meeting (AGM) conference of the institute which held recently in Lagos.

In his acceptance speech following a peaceful election, Prof Izam pledged to run a Council of resource integration, onnovation and impact, noting that the building sector in the country urgently requires increased synergy among built environment professionals to achieve sustainable housing delivery.

The three-day conference of the institute which was declared open by the Governor Sanwo Olu of Lagos State witnessed a keynote address by Femi Falana SAN.

Both challenged Nigerian Builders to take advantage of their professional regulatory frameworks to defeat quackery in the building industry.

The Plateau state-born Prof Izam was Plateau state chapter Chairman, Research and Development Secretary, 3rd, 2nd and 1st Vice President of the Institute at various times between 2009-2021 before his current election as President.

He is expected to head the Council for a period of two years, succeeding Kunle Awobodu who bowed out at the just ended AGM of the institute.