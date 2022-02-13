Plateau: Zakariyya emerges overall winner in 2022 Quranic competition





A Jos-based Islamic scholar, Dr. Abdurrahman Zakariyya, Sunday admonished Muslims to ensure proper education of their children for a better society and a prosperous nation.

He said the Quran being a complete way of life of the Muslims, has given and promoted the rights of women and also denounced terrorism.

Dr. Zakariyya spoke as the guest speaker at the end of a one-week Qur’an recitation competition, organised by Musabaqah Foundation for Quranic Recitation Competition in Nigeria, Plateau state chapter.

He said the Quran teaches good morality; bring people more closer to Allah and above all leads to prosperity.

“The Quran leads people to change from bad to good, from unbelievers to believers of Allah.

“The Quran also brings about equality amongst human beings. Women were given due right in the Quran and Islam, it has greatly impacted morality and discipline amongst individuals and collectively as people,” he said.

Dr. Zakariyya said the Quran was instrumental to Islamisation of some communities and countries without any war.

“It has not in any way promoted terrorism and blood-sheding,” he said.

A Jos based philanthropist, Gwani Muhammad Adam (oon), happed on the significance of unity of purpose amongst the people.

He said: “It is necessary for Muslims to jointly participate in any events that will bring about development, but where some failed to participate, things will be done and successes will be achieved without such an individual.”

He made the donation of more than N3.5m cash, while also donating some valuables to the organising committee, the panel of judges, and participants in the competition.

Blueprint reports that 252 pupils registered for the competition from across the 17 local government areas of the state and 242 participated.

At the end, Zakariyya Aliyu Zakariyya, emerged overall winner of the male category, while Mariya Abubakar, was overall winner in the female category.

The duo will lead other contestants to represent Plateau state in the forthcoming 2022 national competition slated for Bauchi.