Platueau COS gives kudos to Blueprint

The Chief of Staff, Government House, Jos, Hon. John Dafaan, has commended the Blueprint for its objective coverage of activities in the state. He gave the commendation last week in his office while receiving in audience, the Managing Editor of the outfit, Mr. Clem Oluwole, who paid him an official visit. The chief of staff also expressed the appreciation of the state Governor, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong, for the honour recently bestowed on his principal by the paper at the maiden Blueprint Impact Series/Awards ceremony held in Abuja on July 17, this year. The governor bagged an award as Distinguished Human Capital Development Champion. Dafaan said that the honour would ginger the governor to raise the bar in his service to the people of the state. Earlier in his remarks, the managing editor, Mr. Clem Oluwole, said the award bestowed on the governor was well deserved, noting that the paper found him suitable in view of his relentless effort at turning around the state’s workforce in terms of capacity building which was a sine qua non for overall development of the state.

