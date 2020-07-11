Playing in the Japanese league tough – Origbaajo

Nigerian football attacker Ismail Origbaajo is debunked comments that Japanese football is ‘soft’ and easy.

The highly rated 19-years-old said Japanese football is tough and can be compared to other top football leagues around the world.

Speaking from his base in Japan, the Fukushima United goal poacher said it is unfortunate that football in Japan is not getting enough media attention, adding that players in the league can adequately hold their own against those from other countries.

“It is not easy to play in the Japanese league. The game here is fast and very technical. You have to be physically strong, skillful, disciplined and focused at all times. These are some of the reasons many African footballers have failed to make it big here,” he explained.

On the resumption of football in Japan after the ease on the lockdown in the country, the Ilorin born footballer has quickly hit the ground running with a goal in two games played so far.

Origbaajo who has continued to catch the eyes with his all-action playing style, is already on the radar of several top teams in the league.