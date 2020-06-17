Please, PMB act fast on insecurity in the North

“A kingdom can endure with unbelief, but it cannot endure with injustice” -Usman bn fodioIn the 2015 general elections, one of the major promises APC used during its campaign was restoration of security in the Northeast which at the time was the worry of every single individual in the country. Five years later, the situation has not significantly improved. The insecurity has, in fact, escalated and extended to many other regions like Northwest and North central. Today, these two regions have turned into war zones with bandits, kidnappers and terrorists killing, kidnapping and raping innocent unarmed civilians unchallenged.

Looking at the gory security situation in Northwest today, a serious national emergency for which the PMB was voted into power. Nigerians have been failed by the administration woefully. It is under the watch of our perceived Messiah President that the North came across something called banditry and kidnapping that cost the lives of thousands. Mr President and his handlers clearly know that northern votes secured his first and second terms, northerners absolutely have the right to voice out their demands that the administration rewards their loyalty in real terms by protecting their lives and properties.Let me remind the president about his speech at Chatham House UK. You saidyou cannot change the past. But you can change the present and the future. “So before you is a former military ruler and a converted democrat who is ready to operate under democratic norms and is subjecting himself to the rigours of democratic elections for the fourth time. You may ask: why is he doing this? This is a question I ask myself all the time too. And here is my humble answer: because the work of making Nigeria great is not yet done, because I still believe that change is possible, this time through the ballot, and most importantly, because I still have the capacity and the passion to dream and work for a Nigeria that will be respected again in the comity of nations and that all Nigerians will be proud of.” Its apt to qoute him @MBuhari, in 2015, said it was a big disgrace for the previous administration to deal with insurgents for five years to the extent of seeking help from neighbouring countries. Now, in his five years in office, not only BH exists, but others.

To be honest, Nigerians’ hope has been dashed and the trust reposed on the present administration has been betrayed. Buhari’s five years in office were characterised with insecurity, banditry, kidnapping, economic recession and other untold hardships. The question remains: what transpired between then and now? President Buhari promised to ensure effective and adequate security of lives and property. Nigerians believed him based on PMB’s status as a retired General, a position he was not picked from ground and also a war veteran and GOC 3rd Motorized Brigade. This is enough for him to tackle insurgency and a high rate of crimes. Unfortunately, this hasn’t happened and It is complete treachery of the role the state should play to its people.

One may find it difficult to juxtapose the constitutional and primary responsibility of the government with the prevailing situation in the country under the watch of the president and state governors where scores of people are being killed on a daily basis and hundreds others have abandoned their homes. PMB laments about the worrying security situation but still retains the service chiefs, whose strategies have not won the country any victory against criminals.

But what President Buhari and his team of praise-singers must answer is: why has he chosen to retain his service chiefs even in the face of deteriorating security situations and why would he come to the open to express such shock, when he has blatantly ignored all advice and opinions that he should experiment with some fresh hands in the capacity of service chiefs? Mr President, you need to have capable and willing hands around you, listen to them and engage them. Change the present security chiefs if you don’t want to sack them, keep paying them if only for charity, but please secure us.

When I read President Buhari’s broadcast to the nation on Democracy Day, I was in serious confusion. The speech shows that the administration and its security agencies are not on top of the situations because each passing day the lives of Nigerians are lost in senseless killings by armed bandits and others. The address really shows that Mr President either does not have an accurate briefing on the true state of insecurity or he is not in the real picture of what is happening in the prone areas. These bandits displaying a certain degree of impunity scatter themselves and walk freely. Hence, security personnel find it difficult to contain the attacks even before the COVID-19 pandemic which the president claims criminals are taking advantage of COVID-19 restrictions. .

President Buhari promised Nigerians that he will lead Nigeria to prosperity and not adversity, and will ensure that his administration reforms the economy and security. But this has not been achieved in five years of the administration. Buharists and appointees know PMB’s popularity and massive support behind him have been badly ruptured. Going to the market, shops and stalls one will hear and see the pains people go through because people believe that the administration appears helpless in finding solutions to insecurity as well as poverty in the North. Like Mr President and his aides know, the qualities of a good leader include integrity, accountability, empathy, humility, resilience, vision, influence, and positivity. While management is about persuading people to do things they do not want to do, leadership is about inspiring people to do things they never thought they could. But the administration lost this chance, especially in its first one year in office. I’m sure with the kind of over-confidence that most Nigerians had on the administration it can inspire citizens to do the right thing.

One thing that we all know that Nigeria is our country and in this country of ours, we still have many problems to solve – problems concerning our political organization, problems concerning economic organization, problems concerning social life and cultural life of our people in the country and concerning our security of lives and properties. Find people who are good, honest and knowledgeable enough to represent your vision, and who can be trusted with huge responsibilities. You need to trust more.

People are tired of excuses and verbal threats which criminals laugh at, considering the escalation of attacks by bandits, rustlers and insurgents leave the only conclusion that the people of the North are now completely at the mercy of armed gangs who roam towns and villages at will, wrecking havoc. It would appear that both federal and state governments have lost control over protecting people of the North, a constitutional duty that they swore to uphold. The situation is getting worse literally by the day. Bandits and insurgents appear to sense a huge vacuum in political will and capacity which they exploit with disastrous consequences on communities and individuals..

Abba Dukawa,Kano[email protected]