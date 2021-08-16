Please, re-equip our military

Nigerian milliary must be commended and encouraged for their inexhaustible labour in the combat against insurgency subduing the country by all patriotic Nigerians.

It is evident that Nigerian milliary are neutralising terrorists camps across the country based on various reports recorded so far. But its unpatriotic for Nigerians to, instead of encouraging them, always blame upon them when they err. This is a wrong notion that we ought to discard, if honestly we need them to triumph.

However, when engaging in the battlefield with substantial weapons success is being recorded. This is a clear indication that you are working hard in that battleground. As such, you are required to urgently be provided with weapons for you to be able to complete your assignment.

Nevertheless, motivational incentives should duly be given to our military which would boost their morale to wholeheartedly undertake their functions. But they have been lamenting about poor allowances. This could lead us to a complete failure in this difficult task.

You cannot go to battle with empty stomach and without settling what you would leave to your loved ones.

Nonetheless, purchasing of modern weapons at this juncture is paramount. Even though, the federal government is trying, but more is needed. Also, our military should be retrained with another military tactics.

In a nutshell, the federal government and her citizens should always put our milliary in their daily prayers for success in safeguarding us against attacks by some unscrupulous elements.

We would insha-Allah overcome all security challenges, if we come together and disregard any kind of differences.

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki,

Sabon Fegi, Azare,

Bauchi state

[email protected]