Please rescue Aso B community from AEDC

The people of Aso B, Karu local government area of Nasarawa state, have been living without power supply, yet, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, collects money from them for the darkness they experience.

This started towards the end of last year as from October. Initially, the power supply was given for only three hours, either at night or in day time but it was later reduced to two hours and an hour, respectively.



As at the time of writing about this injustice, the two hours to one hour of power supply in Aso B Community could not be seen and this started from January to this very month, yet, AEDC’s officials go into people’s homes to shamelessly share bills and expect people to pay for the services they are not rendering. What nonsense!

This nonsense will not be allowed to continue. The AEDC is even worst than the defunct PHCN. Why always collecting money for the services not rendered and also threatening to disconnect people’s light permanently in order to put fear in them to make them comply with their broad day robbery?

This is not the first time AEDC is doing this. This similar thing has happened to the people of Mpape and other communities in Abuja.

It is very unfortunate that common people who live in these communities are always victims since the same act cannot be experienced by those who live in Asokoro, Maitama and other expensive places in the metropolis.

I am angrily calling on the so called AEDC to, henceforth, stop going round to ask for money for the power they don’t supply.

After complaints on the Estimated Billings of the AEDC by the public, AEDC introduced metres and still inculcated a systematic way that would make people’s units finish in a short period of time after spending much to load their metres.

Now, even those with metres are crying. This country is truly a mess! Those in leadership positions do everything possible to ensure they shortchange the people.

AEDC is indeed robbing us and we must find a way to stop it.

Awunah Pius Terwase,Mpape, Abuja.08171565145[email protected]