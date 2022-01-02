Plot to hijack AA won’t succeed – National chair

The National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA) Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje has raised the alarm of an alleged plot by some politicians to hijack the party.

Hon Rufai Omoaje raised the alarm while addressing the party delegates at the party’s national convention held at the Lekan Salami stadium complex side in Ibadan

The AA national chairman stated that those allegedly plotting the hijack were claiming a non-existing crisis within the party to frustrate the national convention of the party.

He said as far as AA as a political party is concerned, there is no crisis in the party.

“This convention was planned and scheduled to hold as it did today with a notification sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the 29th of November, 2021 to ensure compliance with the 21 days required by law.”, he said.

Hon Rufai Omoaje added, “the INEC later requested for the agenda of the convention and this baffled us because it was attached to the notification sent to INEC. However the agenda was taken to INEC as requested.”

The national chairman stressed further that the party would not zone its presidency to any part of the country in the 2023 general election and that the party’s Presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections can come from any part of the country, as the party believes in integrity, excellence and capacity to lead the country.

Hon Rufai Omoaje while maintaining that any individual with those attributes could contest for the presidential position under the platform of the party, adding that AA would win not less than 10 states in the 2023 general election.

“We believe in the best and we will present the best person as our candidate in the presidential election. It doesn’t matter where the candidate come from as long as he is qualified and posses the attributes of a good leader, our party we present him. We are not interested in where anybody comes from”.

The AA national chairman said, “I want to assure Nigerians that our party will present a formidable candidate come 2023. We are ready to bring about positive change and solutions to the problems confronting Nigerians”.

Commenting on the Electoral Reforms Act, Hon Rufai Omoaje expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari would sign it into law in the interest of democracy.