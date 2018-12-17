PMB @76: Buhari has live a life worthy of emulation – Akume

Senator Benue North West federal constituency, Senator George Akume has congratulates President Muhammadu Buhari of his 76th birthday, adding that he has lived a life worthy of emulation by all Nigerians and those who wish Nigeria well.

In statement signed Akume and made available to journalists, he recalled that at the very tender age of 19, President Buhari enlisted into the Nigerian Army in 1962, thus voluntarily putting Nigeria first, even before his own life.

Akume also added that, “In 1967, that opportunity came when Nigeria was at the brink of disaster. He put his life on the line by heeding the call of the Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon that to keep Nigeria one is a task that must be done, he fought on the federal side and fought very bravely in the civil war 1067 – 1970.

The statement in part reads: “When after the civil war Nigeria was going adrift, he in 1975 joined other patriots in the military to effect a bloodless change of government, the first in the history of military governance of Nigeria. In the incoming administration of that year, he served as the Military Governor of North Eastern State and later when General Murtala was assassinated in a failed coup, he was moved down to Lagos as Commissioner, (Minister) in charge of Petroleum Resources.

“In all his assignments in sensitive military positions, Buhari distinguished himself due his personal attributes of discipline and personal honesty. Among other senior military commands, he was the Military Secretary at Army Headquarters 1978-1979, General Officer Commanding, 4th Division, August 1980-January 1981; General Officer Commanding, 2nd Mechanised Infantry Division, January 1981-October 1981, General Officer Commanding, 3rd Division, Nigerian Army, October 1981-December 1983.

“In 1983 when the military again intervened in the politics of Nigeria, he was unanimously nominated by the military to assume office as the Head of State and Commander-In Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces. His government was overthrown by a military coup in 1985 even as tried to cure Nigeria of the ills that necessitated the military take over. He was locked up in detention for a long spell.

“But his urge to offer service to the people of a country he loves was not dampened. On the return to democratic rule to Nigeria in 1999, he offered to be President and contested in 2003, 2007, 2011. He lost in all these attempts in elections which were widely adjudged by both local and international observers as neither free nor fair. He challenged the results democratically through the law courts as provided by the law but was denied justice even by the courts of law.

“In the 2015 elections, he received such an overwhelming support that even his main opponent, incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan conceded defeat as the vote count was still ongoing. It was the first time in Nigeria’s history that an incumbent would be defeated in an election.

Akume also addee that, since his assumption of office as the President, “President Buharu has tackled the economic problems of the country by insisting on prudent management of our resources, waging a ferocious war against corruption and insurgency. His efforts have given results – positive results.

“Nigeria is currently out of recession. His economic blueprint will soon put the country on the path to sustainable growth. Most importantly, the President has led the country by personal example. His, transparency, humility and incorruptible records in public service has set him apart in a country threatened by the avarice, rapacity, greed and flamboyance of the political class.

