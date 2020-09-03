PMB: Need for disciplined cabinet to fight real corruption

With three cardinal programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign promises i. e Insecurity, corruption and economy, Nigerians expected effective and robust fight against insecurity, corruption and improved economy in the country.

Let me start with the corruption war. For long, PMB had been pontificating about his desire to fight corruption. His stance on this made Nigerians to believe that he is capable to beat the previous administration’s ‘efforts in fighting insecurity, corruption and improving the nation’n economy.

The war waged by the administration against corruption proved to be tough and it’s fighting back each passing day because there are several alleged corruption cases within the administration. The most disturbing point of war against corruption is becoming a subject of public scorn. Nigerians may recall that in less than two years of the PMB administration, it faced its first litmus test in fighting corruption with celebrated high profile corrupt cases like former petroleum minister Diezani Allison-Madueke, the Defencegate and PDP campaign funds. But five years into the administration, there were no conviction of the alleged looters in this high profile corruption.

The most shocking of the administration’s error was the approval of $25 billion contract awarded by the NNPC without the input of the then acting president at the time of the said approval. PMB was in a sick bed in far away London this cast serious doubt in the minds of Nigerians. The most worrying development is that the anti-grant war, which used to be PMB’s major feat, is now all over the place. Magu, the erstwhile anti-graft czar, is himself being accused of various infractions, some of them contained in reports submitted to President Buhari.

Did PMB hear Prof Pondei, NDDC acting MD, tell a senate panel that he spent N1.5 billion as COVID-19 relief on the staff? Did you hear him brazenly tell the committee that “we took care of ourselves”? He is still in office. That any of PMB’s appointees could make such a reckless statement on record shows how low they rate his anti-graft war.

There is chaos going on between the phone ministers and chief executive officers of the respective departments and agencies under their watch. Does the president know that the infighting among the administration’s appointees is becoming a subject of public ridicule? The minister of labour suspended the management of NSITF, saying he had PMB’s approval, former MD of the Niger Delta Development Commission vs. Minister of Niger Delta; Dr Isa Ali Pantami vs Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa; NCC Executive Vice Chairman; Minister of Power vs MD of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company, minster of power Vs MD of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), among others.

Another episode of indiscipline was when police officers were deployed to the house of Mrs Joi Nunieh, former MD of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), to intimidate her on a day she was supposed to testify about the massive corruption in the agency. The latest episode of indiscipline was the minister of labour Dr Chris Ngige vs Hon James Falake on live television, with Ngige calling Falake a Mushin boy while he is VI guy.

It seems the government is indisposed to instill discipline within the rank of the administration. Many Nigerians are asking whether President Buhari is the man of dependability Nigerians saw in him some years back. This is not the same person Nigerians ostensibly brought into office in 2015. Buhari’s fear factor the corrupt people and others had on him had disappeared, the fright notion of if Buhari catches you, one would bear the consequence had also gone and no longer scares anybody. As we all can see, there is even apparent lack of coordination among different agencies of government as well as key functionaries serving in the administration. This came to the fore in the wake of the confirmation of the suspended EFCC chairman when the DSS wrote to the senate to counter your choice.

If indeed those allegations are true, it should be a major indictment on Mr President, that right under his nose, all these things were happening and you did not act swiftly. The way the whole thing has been handled is damaging to the anti-graft war, and infighting among the appointees are hurtful to the administration integrity. Nigerians never expected negative things to happen under PMB’s stewardship and voters never thought he would head a government bedeviled by mind boggling corruption, chaos among the administration’s appointees which are discrediting the administration and the nation at large.

Dukawa writes via [email protected]