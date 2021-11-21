Pneumonia: SCI calls for commitment to end deaths

Following the alarming rates of death from pneumonia, Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria, has stressed the need for more commitment to the dissemination and implementation of the National Pneumonia Strategy.

It said if adhered to, will reduce the rates of deaths connected to pneumonia and air pollution in the country.

Its Chief of Party, Inspiring Projects Dr. Adamu Isah, stated this weekend in Abuja during a ministerial press briefing by the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with SCI and other partners to mark the 2021 World Pneumonia Day with the theme, “Pneumonia and Environmental Pollution’’.

Research statistics shows that about 808,920 paediatric deaths is associated with pneumonia and more than 100 million reported cases of childhood pneumonia globally is majorly from low and middle-income countries.

Isah said that the organisation had so far supported over 64 Primary Health Centes (PHCs) in some states with pneumonia and air pollution intervention to reduce the risk and consequences of the disease.

He noted that only Nigeria has such robust strategy to eliminating the scourge of pneumonia, assuring that the SCI Nigeria will do its best to ensure a wide dissemination of the strategy.

“Only Nigeria has such a detailed strategy to ending pneumonia and Save the Children Nigeria will do our best to ensure we disseminate the strategy,” he assured.

Responding, the Minister of Health Dr. Osage Ehanire added that three-quarters of global mortalities happening in 14 countries including Nigeria is due to pneumonia, saying this affects 162,000 under-five deaths annually.

He said, “If the current trend in pneumonia related childhood mortality continues, especially with the advent of Delta variant of the coronavirus, the SDG under five mortality reduction target of having less than 25 deaths per 1000 live birth will not be achieved.

“Therefore, Nigeria needs to accelerate efforts towards reducing the burden of pneumonia and other childhood killer disease,’’ he stressed.

The Minister noted further the WHO report that malnutrition, indoor and outdoor air pollution, inadequate breastfeeding and lack of immunisation, rank highest among predisposing factors for childhood pneumonia.

He therefore assured that through the Global Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Pneumonia (GAPP)initiative, the Nigerian Integrated Pneumonia Control Strategy and Implementation Plan, critical intervention and services will be brought together to protect children from diseases.

“I urged all development partners and stakeholders to continue to support the government, especially in setting-up human resources, staff accommodation, electricity and water supply in Primary Health Care (PHCs) to carter to the health needs and universal health coverage.

Earlier, Nigeria’s Country Representative, WHO, Walter Mulombo, stressed the need to highlight the causes of pneumonia and air pollution, saying that appropriate treatment will significantly reduce the number of deaths recorded due to its complication.

Also, Chief of Health, UNICEF, Mr. Edward Celades, restated it’s commitment to support the government in addressing issues affecting children, however called on the government to scale-up services that will reduce major causes of pneumonia and air pollution diseases.

