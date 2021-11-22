Pochettino open to Manchester United approach

Mauricio Pochettino is open to becoming Manchester United manager and it is not out of the question they could get the Paris St-Germain boss now.

The Argentine is held in high regard at Old Trafford but there was a feeling it might be difficult to prise him away from PSG mid-season.

United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday and said they were looking to appoint an interim manager.

But Pochettino’s potential availability could change that.

It is not thought United have made an approach yet but the 49-year-old is less than completely happy with the setup at PSG, where his role is essentially that of first-team coach, with all broader club and footballing issues handled by sporting director Leonardo.

Pochettino enjoyed more control during his five years in charge of Tottenham and is known to be keen on a return to the Premier League.

UEFA Champions League Tuesday Fixtures

Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich

Villareal vs Manchester United

Chelsea vs Juventus

Young Boys vs Atalanta

Barcelona vs Benfica

Sevilla vs Wolfsburg

Malmo vs Zenit

Lille vs Salsburg

