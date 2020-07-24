POGIC to organise 2-day economic empowerment programme

The Palace of Glory International Churches (POGIC) is set to organise an Economic Empowerment Digitalise Campaign for youth in and around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Lead Pastor, Dr. Good Misheal, who disclosed this Friday, said the initiative “is to foster talents in the lives of young Nigerians who are gifted in the areas of information and communication technology (ICT), online digital marketing, etc.”

According to him, the empowerment programme is geared towards discovering, building and harnessing talents in over 10,000 youth.

“The world, in which we live in, is a computer world; therefore, this programme is organised as a result of discovering and empowering youth who are yet to find their feet in ICT. So many Nigerian youths with great talents are roaming the streets day and night jobless with little or no idea on how to go about developing themselves their in-borne talents and skills,” he said.

