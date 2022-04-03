Poisonous pie ‘kills Russian Soldiers in Ukraine’

Two Russian soldiers have died after eating poisonous pies given to them by Ukrainian citizens, Ukrainian intelligence has claimed.

The soldiers, from the third Motor Rifle Division, are said to have died instantly after being given the delicacies as ‘gifts’ by locals in Izium.

Another 28 Russians were said to have been rushed to intensive care after the poisoning, with hundreds of others said to be suffering “severe illness” from poisoned food and drink.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence Intelligence wrote on Saturday: “Ukrainians resist the occupiers by all available means.

“According to available information, local residents of the Izium district (Kharkiv region) ‘treated’ Russians from the third motorised Rifle Division of the Russian Federation with poisoned pies.

“As a result, two occupiers died at once, another 28 were taken to the intensive care unit. Their current state is being clarified.”

Izium is expected to see more combat in the coming weeks as it’s understood Putin is regrouping his troops for battles in eastern Ukraine.

Soldiers could use the town, which is near the Russian border, as a base for attacks into the Donbas, the Daily Mail reports.

Control of the city would also allow Russians to isolate Ukraine’s southern forces from those fighting in the north.

It comes as Ukraine said it had regained control of the Kyiv region, with Russian troops retreating from around the capital and Chernigiv city.

Ukrainian officials said on Saturday their forces had taken back more than 30 towns and villages around Kyiv, claiming complete control of the capital region for the first time since Russia launched its invasion.

“The whole Kyiv region is liberated from the invader,” Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar wrote on Facebook.

But there is too much sorrow in the country for celebration.

‘Cruel war crimes’

Today, harrowing images showed corpses in civilian clothing lying in the streets of Bucha, 23 miles northwest of the capital.

At least nine of the bodies appeared to have been executed, AFP journalists at the scene reported.

Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said Russian President Vladimir Putin was responsible for these “cruel war crimes,” adding civilians had been shot with tied hands.

Meanwhile, Bucha’s mayor, Anatoliy Fedoruk, said 300 of his town’s residents had been killed during a month-long occupation by the Russians, with the majority of victims now piled into a mass grave.