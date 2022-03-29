Polaris Bank, CIG Motors partner to make vehicle acquisition affordable

Polaris Bank in partnership with CIG Motors has introduced ‘Easy Buy’, an affordable vehicle finance scheme meant to make vehicle acquisition and ownership easier for its teeming customers, prospects and fleet buyers in the country.

The Bank and the auto giant announced the scheme on Friday at a joint press conference in Lagos to announce the newly-reviewed partnership with improved incentives that will afford customers and prospects the opportunity to acquire affordably priced brand new vehicles.

Polaris Bank’s Executive Director, Lagos Business, Mr. Segun Opeke who signed the Easy Buy scheme MOU between Polaris Bank and CIG Motors, expressed delight at the Partnership between the Bank and the Auto giants which he observed will make brand new vehicle acquisition, and ownership seamless for Nigerians.

“We appreciate Management of CIG Motors for this Partnership, as we reiterate that Polaris Bank Easy Buy Scheme offers the most valuable and seamless auto finance opportunity for those who wish to acquire and own brand new cars effortlessly”, Mr. Opeke enthused.

Giving details of the auto finance plan, Polaris Bank’s Group Head, Products and Market Development, Mrs. Adebimpe Ihekuna said, “The Easy Buy scheme is a seamless plan for desiring customers – Individual and SMEs.” Leveraging our technology capability, processing time is swift, less than 24 hours”

On his part, the General Manager, Sales, CIG Motors, Mr. Jubril Arogundade said, “The partnership with Polaris Bank is in line with our strategy and direction of making vehicle acquisition, a seamless experience for Nigerians and essentially to assist prospective customers to buy brand new vehicles.