Polaris Bank donates books to 37 secondary schools nationwide

As part of efforts at deepening financial literacy among young Nigerians, Polaris Bank, in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria and program execution Partner, Junior Achievement of Nigeria (JAN), has reached and educated over 4000 students in 37 Schools across Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The bank has continued to deepen its financial advocacy role of educating and inculcating in young Nigerians the culture of savings, investment and financial awareness during the 2023 Global Money Week (GMW) event.

The week-long activity, which kicked off last Monday, March 20, and ended on Sunday, March 26, 2023, had ‘Plan Your Money, Plant Your Future’, as its theme.

The Financial Literacy sensitization campaign is an annual programme organized worldwide to raise awareness and sensitize students on the need to be financially independent and empowered.

Employees of the Bank visited schools across the country to speak on financial literacy and allow teens and students to gain knowledge and understanding of topics such as: how money works, how someone can earn or make money as well as money management, including – planning and budgeting – and how to invest money, amongst others.

Polaris Bank Senior officials, during the campaign, interacted with students and teachers to commemorate the GMW and donated books to the libraries of all the schools they visited.

Global Money Week is an annual global awareness-raising campaign on the importance of ensuring that young people, from an early age, are financially aware and are gradually acquiring the knowledge, skills, attitudes and behaviors necessary to make sound financial decisions and ultimately achieve economic well-being and financial resilience.

The activities for the 2023 GMW were observed in all branches of Polaris Bank nationwide.

Through its numerous CSR and social investment initiatives, Polaris Bank, in addition to rolling out innovative banking products and services for customers across different strata, has demonstrated a commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Nigerians outside of its traditional function of providing financial services.

Polaris Bank is a future-determining Bank redefining banking products and services that meet the needs of individuals and businesses. The Bank was adjudged Digital Bank of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

