Polaris Bank promotes SMEs, sponsors 2021 Fashion Souk

Polaris Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to the promotion and growth of Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs), especially those operating in the fashion industry in Nigeria.

This position was emphasized in a statement issued by the Bank while disclosing plans

to support this year’s Fashion Souk – the niche fair for fashion enthusiasts and businesses convened by Eventful Limited, Nigeria’s pioneer and leading events management company.

The one-day business fair scheduled to hold on Sunday, December 5th, 2021 at the Harbor Point, Victoria Island, Lagos will provide a platform for over 100 SMEs in Nigeria’s fashion industry who will showcase their creativity, product lines and economic potentials.

A report by the continent’s development finance powerhouse, Africa Development Bank (AfDB) quotes the global fashion industry as worth over $2.5 trillion with Africa’s share estimated at less than 1% of the total values in 2020, putting Africa’s entire textile/clothing market at more than $31 billion, while Nigeria’s fashion industry is valued at $10 billion according to statistics quoted by Fashion Association Designers of Nigeria (FADAN).

Related

No tags for this post.