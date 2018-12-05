Police alerts residents of simulation exercise at Jabi Lake

The FCT Police Command has notify residents that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in collaboration with other security agencies will, tomorrow, Wednesday, December 5, carry-out a scenario-based simulation exercise at Jabi Lake Mall, from 6:00am to 12noon.

The command in a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said the exercise, which is aimed at fostering synergy among security agencies will help to test the preparedness of the agencies to respond to emergency.

“It will also accord participating agencies opportunity to further understand their respective roles while responding to emergency situation,” the statement said.

The spokesperson further stated that: “FCT residents are therefore advised not to panic when they notice the mass movement of security agents and heavy security equipment to Jabi Area of the Federal Capital Territory. “Residents are advised to use alternative routes as the major roads leading to Jabi Lake mall will be blocked during the period of exercise.”